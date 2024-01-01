Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Rises By 24.7%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 615.0 days.
Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $9.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $12.06.
