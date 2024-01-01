Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Rises By 24.7%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 615.0 days.

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $9.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

