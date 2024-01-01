Short Interest in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Drops By 16.7%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $26,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 803,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,030.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $143,652.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,675,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $26,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 803,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,030.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,484 shares of company stock valued at $308,800. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

