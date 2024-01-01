Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Expands By 24.0%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,500 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 1,065,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.0 days.

Recruit Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRRF traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.67. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Recruit has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

