Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Increases By 53.1%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,200 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 1,809,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.1 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RNECF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.20.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renesas Electronics
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.