Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Increases By 53.1%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,200 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 1,809,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RNECF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

