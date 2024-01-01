Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Increases By 22.8%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 296.0 days.

Rexel Price Performance

RXLSF remained flat at $23.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Rexel has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.