Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Increases By 22.8%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 296.0 days.
Rexel Price Performance
RXLSF remained flat at $23.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Rexel has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $25.67.
Rexel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rexel
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.