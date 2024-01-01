Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Rises By 38.5%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut RF Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

RF Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.96. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

