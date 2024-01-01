Short Interest in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Rises By 26.3%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 6,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare Price Performance

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

About Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sharecare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

