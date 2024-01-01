Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Drops By 28.3%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Signal Gold Stock Performance

SGNLF stock traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547. Signal Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Get Signal Gold alerts:

Signal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold property that covers an area of approximately 15,000 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.