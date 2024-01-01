Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Drops By 28.3%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Signal Gold Stock Performance
SGNLF stock traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547. Signal Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.
Signal Gold Company Profile
