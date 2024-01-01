Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Expands By 46.5%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLVTF opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

