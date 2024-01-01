Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Expands By 46.5%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SLVTF opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Tiger Metals
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.