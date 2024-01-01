Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Increases By 56.4%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.2 days.
Sino Land Price Performance
Shares of SNLAF stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Sino Land has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.
Sino Land Company Profile
