Short Interest in Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Expands By 30.4%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,100 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 606,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.1 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SKSBF opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Skanska AB has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes.

