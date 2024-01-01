Short Interest in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expands By 31.4%

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 319,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SLR Investment Stock Down 1.5 %

SLRC opened at $15.03 on Monday. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $820.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

