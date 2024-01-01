Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Grows By 50.4%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the November 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 117.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. On average, analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,237,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 105,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

