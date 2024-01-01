Short Interest in Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Expands By 25.0%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Source Energy Services stock remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Source Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

