Short Interest in Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Expands By 25.0%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of Source Energy Services stock remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Source Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.88.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
