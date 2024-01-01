Short Interest in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Decreases By 18.0%

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of SHAP stock remained flat at $10.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $281.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

