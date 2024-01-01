Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Grows By 28.8%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

