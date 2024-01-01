Short Interest in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Decreases By 14.3%

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHBAY remained flat at $36.26 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. Chiba Bank has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Chiba Bank had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

