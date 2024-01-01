Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expands By 15.7%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hershey by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,394. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

