Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Decreases By 31.3%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 637,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,365,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 61,872 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. 849,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,397. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransCode Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

See Also

