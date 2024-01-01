Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

