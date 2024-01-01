Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

AXP stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.34. 1,914,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

