Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.25. 3,275,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $165.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

