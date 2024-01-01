Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $133.30. 2,938,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

