Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after purchasing an additional 416,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 737,314 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $36.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

