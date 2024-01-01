Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 998,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,929,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 118,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $39.03. 4,877,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,014. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

