Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 286,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 434,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 236,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. 20,267,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,961,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

