Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

BSCT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 173,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

