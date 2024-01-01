Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.04. The company had a trading volume of 903,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,748. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.07 and its 200 day moving average is $161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

