Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,267. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

