SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

SGMA opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SigmaTron International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

