Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 13.5 %

SBNY stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 3.39. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $149.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,992,000 after purchasing an additional 117,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,800,000 after acquiring an additional 213,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

