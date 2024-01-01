Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 2,413 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $173.89. The company had a trading volume of 447,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,334. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $174.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.12.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
