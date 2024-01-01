Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.14. 4,624,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,707. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

