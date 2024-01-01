Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.3% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

