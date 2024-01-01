Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,808. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

