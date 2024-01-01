Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Up 32.5% in December

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Silicom by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Silicom by 2,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 11.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.06. Silicom has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter.

SILC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

See Also

