Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Update

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 78,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silo Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Silo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Silo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 112,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,089. Silo Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma ( NASDAQ:SILO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.69% and a negative net margin of 5,886.76%.

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

