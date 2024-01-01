Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Up 52.1% in December

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,553,900 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the November 30th total of 2,336,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 623.5 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sinopharm Group stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.