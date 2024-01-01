Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Position Cut by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion comprises about 3.9% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $74.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.54. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

