Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,408,000 after buying an additional 195,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after buying an additional 67,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $112.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,182. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

