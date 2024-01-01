SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.29.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRU.UN

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 1.1 %

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$24.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19.

(Get Free Report

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.