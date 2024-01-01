SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.29.
SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
