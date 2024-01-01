SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 457,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CWYUF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. 19,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 64.47%. The company had revenue of $153.58 million during the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

