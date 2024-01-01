Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMID traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.12 and a beta of 1.05. Smith-Midland has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smith-Midland Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Smith-Midland by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smith-Midland by 76.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 190.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Further Reading

