Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMID traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.12 and a beta of 1.05. Smith-Midland has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.71%.
Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.
