Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.0 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SDXOF opened at $107.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $92.36 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

