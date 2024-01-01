Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.0 days.
Sodexo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SDXOF opened at $107.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $92.36 and a 52 week high of $111.25.
About Sodexo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.