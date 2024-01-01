SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,242,800 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 3,001,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,651.8 days.

SoftBank Price Performance

Shares of SFBQF stock remained flat at $12.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. SoftBank has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Get SoftBank alerts:

SoftBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.