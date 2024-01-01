SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,242,800 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 3,001,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,651.8 days.
SoftBank Price Performance
Shares of SFBQF stock remained flat at $12.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. SoftBank has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $12.89.
SoftBank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.