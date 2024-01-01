Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sompo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sompo stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.44. Sompo has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.