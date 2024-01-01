S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $66,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

SPGI traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $440.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,449. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

