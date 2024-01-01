SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRP opened at $1.01 on Monday. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.72.

SPAR Group last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SPAR Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

