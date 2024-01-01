SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,585 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 11.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $65,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL remained flat at $91.39 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

