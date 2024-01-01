SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 3.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000.

BIL stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

